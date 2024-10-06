Local teams run at Coldwater Invite

VW independent sports

COLDWATER — In a packed field with many top teams, the Lincolnview girls won the team trophy at the Coldwater Invitational on Saturday.

Brynleigh Moody led the Lancers with a third place finish (19:15.15) and Keira Breese finished 26th overall with a time of 21:00.88). In all Lincolnview had five runners in the top 32. Van Wert finished 12th out of 24 teams and the Cougars were led by Symphony Schuerman, who placed eighth overall (19:45). Crestview was 20th and was paced by Anna Gardner, who finished 30th (21:19.82).

On the boys’ side, Van Wert finished third behind West Liberty-Salem and Versailles. Lincolnview finished sixth and Crestview seventh out of 24 teams.

The Cougars were led by Owen Scott, who finished as the individual runner-up with a time of 15:35.48. Andrew Laudick finished ninth as an individual (16:17.04). Kreston Tow (19th, 16:41.26) and Evan Johns (22nd, 16:44.22) led the Lancers and Crestview was paced by Andrew Heth (25th, 16:53.85) and Lincoln Smith (37th, 17:12.50).