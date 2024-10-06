Monday Mailbag: Pigskin Pick’Em, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s Monday Mailbag features a comment about Pigskin Pick’Em, questions about Van Wert’s playoff chances and Ohio State and a thank you.

C: After Van Wert proved you wrong on Friday, maybe you’ll consider picking the Cougars more often. Name withheld upon request

A: Pigskin Pick’Em isn’t about picking any team more or less often. It’s about picking the team I think is going to win. It’s not about picking the team I want to see win and it’s not about picking a team just to make people happy.

Friday’s Van Wert vs. Ottawa-Glandorf game was a great one and let’s face it – it could have gone either way. Fortunately it went the way of the Cougars and it was nice to see and hear the fans enjoy the win.

Q: What are Van Wert’s playoff chances if they win out? Can they win out? Name withheld upon request

A: As of Sunday evening, the website fantastic50.net gives Van Wert a 55 percent chance of getting in at 4-6, so the Cougars are considered a bubble team.

Can they win out against Shawnee, Kenton and Elida? Yes, I think they have a decent shot to do that, especially if they can carry over the good things they did during Friday’s win over Ottawa-Glandorf. The offense kept the defense off-balance in the first half and Van Wert’s defense came up with multiple turnovers for the first time this season. All three of their next opponents pose some challenges but with all due respect, the toughest part of the regular season schedule is in the rear view mirror.

If Van Wert finishes 5-5, I think the Cougars are in. Of course, there are things that could happen with other games and teams that might affect that. It should be noted a trip to the postseason will likely mean a trip to No. 1 see Perkins or No. 2 seed Shelby.

C: This isn’t a question but I just wanted to say thank you for your coverage of local high school sports. Even if it’s not a full story you get the results in you seem to make sure a lot of student-athlete names are mentioned. Just wanted you to know it is appreciated. Name withheld upon request

A: Thank you, it’s always nice to hear a kind word or two. I’ll go a step further and say thank you to all of the coaches who make sure we have their results, win or lose and to the coaches who take the time to offer stats, comments and insights for our coverage. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible. Of course, thank you to all student-athletes for giving us something to write about.

Q: Is it just me or is Ohio State overrated? They seem to sleepwalk through the first half. If they do that against Oregon they’re going to lose big. Name withheld upon request

A: I’ve wondered the same thing a time or two but I’m going to say they’re not overrated, they just haven’t shown everything they can do to this point. Let’s face it, there’s been no real reason to unveil the whole playbook to this point.

I will say this and it’s an unpopular opinion – I’m not overly impressed with Will Howard. Yes, he’s been solid but far from spectacular to this point. Maybe he hasn’t had to be spectacular and if that’s the case, fine. If his role is to be a game manager, that’s fine too. It seems OSU had one of those last year too.

