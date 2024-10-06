No. 4 Pirates blank Crestview 42-0

CONVOY — Bluffton’s defense lived up to its billing as the top defense in the Northwest Conference.

Entering Saturday’s game at Crestview, the state-ranked Pirates (No. 4, Division VI) gave up an average of 119 total yards per game and had allowed just 24 points all season, including three shutouts. Bluffton added to those numbers by holding Crestview to just 101 total yards in a 42-0 victory.

“I think a big part of is we have a lot of good veterans who work really hard and they pay attention to detail,” Bluffton head coach Jeff Richards said of his defense. “We put a lot of emphasis on it every single day – it’s not a one-time thing, it’s an all the time thing and we’re trying to set a standard. There were a lot of points tonight where we didn’t think we met that standard and it was good to come away with the win, but there’s a lot of stuff we have to get better at.”

Braxton Leeth (32) looks for running room against Bluffton’s defense. Unfortunately for Crestview, yards were tough to come by against a stout Pirate defense. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Bluffton’s offense was efficient throughout the game. The Pirates scored on their first two drives, with Griffin Stackhouse going in from four yards out on the game’s opening drive, and Landon Worcester plunging in from the two on the next drive. The visitors scored again with just under four minutes left in the second quarter, when quarterback Tayte Giesige hit Noah Bricker from 25 yards out to make it 21-0, a score that stood at halftime.

Despite the deficit, Crestview (3-4, 1-3 NWC) showed some flashes in the first half. At one point, Huxley Grose completed six consecutive passes for 45 yards, and the Knights stopped a long Bluffton drive on downs at the Crestview 13 yard line.

“Offensively we knew it was going to be a challenge and we needed to be perfect,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “We put together a few plays here, a few plays there but then we’d get behind the sticks and they’re good enough to make plays. I thought we played phenomenal – we kept getting them in third and long and we were in position to make make plays but we’d miss a tackle or we overran a guy.”

Any hopes of a Knight comeback ended in the third quarter. After three straight incomplete passes and a short punt by Crestview, Bluffton quickly moved 40 yards and scored on a tackle-breaking 10-yard run by Giesige. Crestview’s next possession ended with an interception that was returned to the Knight 7-yard line. Three plays later, Giesige tossed a five-yard touchdown pass to Bricker to make it 35-0, which led to the continuous clock rule for the remainder of the game.

Giesige finished the game 7-of-12 for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Bricker was the leading receiver with three receptions for 48 yards and both scores. Giesege also led the ground game with 81 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, as the Pirates totaled 260 yards rushing. Stackhouse had 69 yards and a touchdown on six carries and Worcester finished with 13 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.

“We were able to capitalize on some stuff early but we had some drops early,” Richards said. “We looked at some things at halftime, made a couple of adjustments and we were able to capitalize on that, plus the defense gave us great field position.”

Bluffton’s final touchdown came with 46 seconds left, when Parker Lovell bulled in from the 1-yard line.

Zayden Martin led the Knights with 14 yards on three carries, while Braxton Leeth was limited to 10 yards on 9 carries. Grose completed 10-of-24 passes for 88 yards and two interceptions and was sacked twice. Wren Sheets caught four passes for 29 yards, while Leeth and Liam Putman each caught a pair of passes for 25 and 24 yards respectively.

“Huxley is doing a good job,” Harting said. “That’s the best defense we’ve seen all year so and obviously they were doing some things to mix it up on him and it is his third start so I thought he did some good things. Obviously there’s a lot of stuff to improve on but that’s part of it.”

Things don’t get any easier for Crestview. The Knights will face No. 2 Columbus Grove 7-0, 4-0 NWC) on Friday night in the final home game of the season.

“They’re a really good football team and I expect them to come in and play really well so we’re going to have to prepare starting on Monday,” Harting said. “If we can execute, make them drive and clean some things up on offense we may be in a position to do some good things on Friday.”

Scoring summary

First quarter

B (10:42) – Griffin Stackhouse 14-yard run (Jackson Brauen kick)

B (7:01) – Landon Worcester 2-yard run (Jackson Brauen kick)

Second quarter

B (1:08) – Tayte Giesige 25-yard pass to Noah Bricker (Jackson Brauen kick)

Third quarter

B (8:26) – Tayte Giesige 10-yard run (Jackson Brauen kick)

B (5:34) – Tayte Giesige 5-yard pass to Noah Bricker (Jackson Brauen kick)

Fourth quarter

B (0:46) – Parker Lovell 1-yard run (Jackson Brauen kick)