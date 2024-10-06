Weekend sports briefs: volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Waynesfield-Goshen 1

Van Wert celebrated senior day with a 25-11, 27-25, 18-25, 25-20 non-conference win over Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday. Seniors on the team are Mia Rager, Claire Benner, Meredith Crummey and Kenlie Rickard.

Bella Wise had a team high 10 kills and Benner added eight kills. Maria Parrish and Amaya Dowdy had 17 and 11 digs and Rickard, Ickes, Wise, and Addison Wallace each added seven. Ickes led the team with 23 assists and had six aces. Collectively, the Cougars finished with a season-high 11 aces.

Van Wert (2-18) will host Antwerp today.

Soccer

Fort Jennings 12 Van Wert 0

The Musketeers score nine goals in the first half and went on to defeat Van Wert 12-0 on Saturday. It was senior day and Van Wert’s two seniors, Meagan Mason and Isabelle Gomez were honored.

The Cougars will finish the regular season at Elida on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 0 Temple Christian 0

LIMA — Lincolnview and Temple Christian played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday.

The Lancers (4-9-2) will travel to Ada on Thursday.