Crime Stoppers offering reward for info

Submitted information

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office solve this investigation.

On Friday, September 27, 2024, at approximately 4 a.m., property in the Village of Middle Point was broken into with a 2024 Honda CRF250R Dirt Bike red in color being stolen. Your assistance is needed to help with identifying those responsible for this crime.

Information is needed about events connected to this stolen dirt bike, VWCO Sheriff’s Office photo

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this criminal offense and if you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers of Van Wert County at 419.238.7867 or the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, Crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!