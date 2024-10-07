Gloria Jean (Albright) Schumm

Gloria Jean (Albright) Schumm, 81, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 4, 2024, at her home in Convoy, surrounded by her family.

Gloria was born June 6, 1943, in Van Wert County to Carl F. and Lucile M. (Campton) Albright. Gloria was a 1961 graduate from Crestview High School where she met the love of her life, Roger Schumm and they were married on July 6, 1963.

Glorida Schumm

Gloria worked as an assistant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for a few years until her son was born. She was a stay-at-home mom with her two children until they were teenagers when she went to work at Crossroads Children’s home in Fort Wayne. Later, she took on the job as a church secretary at Redeemer Lutheran Church where she was an active member all of her adult life.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; son Don (Amy) Schumm of New Paris, Ohio, and daughter, Kathy (Pat) Will of Fort Jennings. Also left to cherish her memories are grandchildren, Jordan (Ashley) Miller, Sara (Drew) Stechschulte, Drew Will, Corbin (Abbie Merideth) Schumm, Luc (Paris Damore) Schumm, Lydia (Dawson Dick) Will, Jacob (Tessa Reitz) Schumm and great-grandchildren, Karl Miller, Melissa Miller, Liam Stechschulte, and Hudson Stechschulte. She is also survived by her sister, Linda (Don) Johnson; sister-in-law Ruth Ann Densel, and brothers-in-law Bob Schumm and Dale (Debbie) Schumm.

Friends and family may visit at Redeemer Lutheran Church from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 10, and one hour prior to the service which will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 11. Interment will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Convoy.

The family would like to thank the individuals who assisted in Gloria’s care in her last few days as well as Community Health Professionals Hospice nurses.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Hospice or the Lutheran Hour of Worship.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.