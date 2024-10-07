Homecoming week at Van Wert HS

It’s homecoming week and Van Wert High School’s Student Council has announced this year’s homecoming court and schedule of events.

Homecoming court members include freshman attendants Ava Elston and Gabriel White; sophomore attendants Libby Jones and Billy Vaughn; junior attendants Kenzie Couch and Nick Edwards; senior queen candidates Nya Wessell, Mia Rager, and Lexi Deitemeyer, and senior king candidates Briston Wise, Sam Houg, and Drew Laudick.

Homecoming Court (front row, left to right): freshman attendant Ava Elston, sophomore attendant Libby Jones, junior attendant Kenzie Couch, senior queen candidates Nya Wessell, Mia Rager, and Lexi Deitemeyer. Back row: freshman attendant Gabriel White, sophomore attendant Billy Vaughn, junior attendant Nick Edwards, senior king candidates Briston Wise, Sam Houg, and Drew Laudick. Photo submitted

The annual homecoming parade, with Grand Marshal Eric McCracken, will kick things off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 9.

“Eric is the epitome of Cougar Pride and a true example of Van Wert County pride, Parade co-chair Michelle Gunter said. “A small-town influencer, his positivity radiates through everything he touches, leaving a lasting impact on the community. With deep roots in Van Wert, Eric’s influence extends far beyond, inspiring others with his unwavering spirit and passion for uplifting those around him. We couldn’t think of a better person to honor this year, our very own Victory Wagon driver, Eric McCracken.”

The parade will go from Jefferson St. to Fountain Park for a pep rally, followed by the traditional Powder Puff game at Eggerss Stadium ($1 admission fee for the game).

The presentation of the court and announcement of homecoming queen and king will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Eggerss Stadium, prior to the football game against Shawnee, which will kick off at 7 p.m. The homecoming dance for all high school students will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the high school.