Early in-person voting period to run through Nov. 3

Early in-person voting begins today in Van Wert County and throughout Ohio. Van Wert independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Ohio’s early in-person voting period for the November 5 general election begins today and run through Sunday, November 3. In-person ballots may be cast at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert. Here are the hours for the early in-person voting period:

October 8-11: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 21-25: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 27: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 28: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 29: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

October 30-November 1: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

November 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 3: 1-5 p.m.

In addition, any registered voter in Ohio may request a ballot by mail.

If the previous presidential election is any indication, local voter turnout could be high.

“The last presidential there was an overall 74 percent voter turnout, Van Wert County Board of Elections Director Pam Henderson said. “Of that total, 30 percent were from election day and 70 percent from early vote and absentee mail. I’m expecting the turnout to be around that or a little more.”

“Right now we have well over 1,300 for absentee mail ballots ready for tomorrow’s mail, she added. Last presidential election, we mailed out around 1,200.”

Henderson said acceptable forms of photo ID for in-person voters are a driver’s license, state ID, U.S. Passport or Passport card, U.S. Military ID or Ohio National Guard ID, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID, and an interim ID. She also noted voters should be made aware there is an important update to the instructions for voters returning their ballot in-person.

“If you are returning your absentee ballot in person to the Board of Elections, you must do so by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day,” Henderson explained. “Only you, your spouse, child, or a near relative may deliver your ballot to the Board of Elections for you. A disabled voter may select any person of their choosing to delivery their ballot, other than their employee or an officer in their union.”

“The person delivery the ballot for a family member or disabled voter must complete an attestation form at the board of elections office,” she continued. “Drop boxes may only be used by a voter to return their own personal ballot. You may not return your absentee ballot to your polling place.

Outside of the race for U.S. President and a local Ohio House of Representatives race, the ballot consists of local issues and one statewide issue.

A total of 13 local issues are on the ballot, but none of them are in the City of Van Wert.

Ohio City village voters will decide on a five-year, five mill property tax renewal to provide and maintain fire apparatus for fire protection and EMS services.

Venedocia village voters will see a pair of property tax renewals. One is for five years and 1.4 mills and the other is five years and 0.6 mills. Both are for fire protection.

Voters in the Village of Willshire will decide on three property tax renewals. Two are for current operating expenses, five years and one mill, and five years and two mills. The other issue is five years and two mills for EMS services.

Wren village voters will decide on a five-year, two mill property tax renewal for EMS services, and voters in Hoaglin Township will decide on a three-year, 1.8 mill property tax renewal for fire protection and ambulance and/or medical services.

Pleasant Township voters, excluding Van Wert city, will decide on a three-year, 1.25 mill property tax renewal for fire protection and EMS services.

Washington Township east district voters will see a five-year, 1.8 mill property tax renewal for EMS and fire services, while Washington Township west district voters will decide on a five-year, 1.3 mill levy for EMS and fire protection.

In York Township, excluding the Villages of Elgin and Venedocia, voters will deice on a three-year, 2.1 mill property tax renewal for fire and EMS protection.

Tully Township voters outside of the Village of Convoy will cast ballots on an electric aggregation issue.

State Issue 1 is also on the balot. It’s redistricting proposal that would remove politicians from the process in favor of a citizen commission

Among the limited races on the November 5 ballot – Incumbent State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) will face Democratic challenger Magdalene Markward (D-Van Wert). The two ran in the 2022 general election and Klopfenstein collected nearly 80 percent of the votes.

Incumbent Republican Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum is running unopposed. There are no city or village council, school board or township trustee races on the ballot.

The ballot also features the U.S. Presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Kamela Harris.