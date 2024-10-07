Outdoorsmen hosting two matches

Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will host a pair of matches this weekend.

A military bolt gun match will be held on Saturday, October 12, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Road. A safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m. and the match will start at 9:45 a.m. Any military bolt rifle may be used. You may use iron sights or scoped rifles. If you do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants that might wish to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used. The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. If you need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $30 for 35 rounds. The AR-15 ammo is $18 for 35 rounds which includes the target fee.

A defensive pistol match is scheduled for Sunday, October 13, with registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the match itself at 2 p.m. Defensive pistol is a walking course of targets to engage, as you move from target to target. For these matches, it is best to have several magazines and at least 100 rounds of ammunition. The match is open to members and non-members alike. The cost to participate is $5, and you may run this course as many times as you would like.

For more information, check club’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.