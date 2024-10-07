Pump prices falling…for now

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 4.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 23.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel is unchanged from a week ago and stands at $3.54 per gallon.

As of Monday night gas prices in Van Wert ranged from $2.96 at Murphy USA to $3.09 at Tyler’s Short Stop and Brookside Marathon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.45 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.34 per gallon.

Gas at Pak-A-Sak on N. Washington St. was $3 a gallon Monday afternoon. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 a gallon on Monday. The national average is down 11.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“While the national average dipped slightly in the last week, Iran’s attack on Israel has at least temporarily caused oil prices to surge to the highest level in months, which could cause the declines to cease for now and could lead to a rise in gas prices for many Americans,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to the escalation in the Middle East, hurricane season remains active, with Hurricane Milton now heading toward a likely landfall in Florida.For now, motorists in most areas can expect to see more increases in gas prices primarily due to tensions in the Middle East, but I remain hopeful that a $2.99 national average remains possible this fall.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

October 7, 2023: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

October 7, 2022: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

October 7, 2021: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

October 7, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

October 7, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

October 7, 2018: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 7, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

October 7, 2016: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 7, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 7, 2014: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)