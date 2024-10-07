Random Thoughts: title chases, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around a surprising hire by the Cincinnati Reds, a new member of the 1,000/1,000 club, Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf, WBL, NWC, MAC and GMC title races and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Terry Francona

I have to admit, I was a bit stunned when I heard the news that Terry Francona had been hired as the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds. I only say that because of the health issues he had his last two or three years in Cleveland.

Hopefully he’s past that, because this is a great hire by the Reds. I honestly don’t think they could have done better and I mean that in a good way. I’m a Cleveland Guardians fan but I’ll be rooting for the Reds as long as they aren’t playing Cleveland.

1,000/1,000 club

Van Wert quarterback Briston Wise has joined Van Wert’s 1,000/1,000 club. That’s 1,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing. In fact, he’s the fourth consecutive Van Wert quarterback to accomplish the feat. Owen Treece started the trend, followed by Aidan Pratt, then Brylen Parker and now Wise. Out of those four, he’s the slipperiest runner and when he gets in the open field, look out. He’s been fun to watch this season.

Van Wert vs. Ottawa-Glandorf

I don’t know what it is about these two teams, but it’s always a thriller when they square off and last Friday night was no exception. I told head coach Keith Recker that my palms started to sweat midway through the fourth quarter and into the overtime period. What a finish and what a way to get ready for this week’s homecoming festivities.

WBL football title race

Since we’re headed down the home stretch of the 2024 high school football regular season, it seems like a good time to check league and conference title races.

With all due respect, the Western Buckeye League race appears to be over. Wapakoneta (7-0, 6-0 WBL) will most likely win the league championship and my guess is the Redskins will win it outright. At worst, they’ll share the title. The remaining three opponents are Elida, Bath and Celina. While anything can happen, it would appear Celina has the best chance of beating Wapak but it’s still a tall order. Defiance is 6-1 in the WBL and St. Marys Memorial, Bath and Celina are all 4-2. Like I said, Wapak is in the driver’s seat.

NWC football title race

At first glance, this one looks like it’s coming down to Week 10, when Bluffton hosts Columbus Grove. Both teams are undefeated and state ranked.

Hold on though, it may not be that simple. Bluffton plays at Fort Loramie this Friday and while I think the Pirates will win, that’s not an easy place to play and win. Fort Loramie is better than their 3-4 record indicates. Columbus Grove plays Crestview this Friday, then will host Lima Central Catholic in Week No. 9. I wouldn’t bet against the Bulldogs at home, but the Thunderbirds are a tough bunch.

My point is they both Bluffton and Columbus Grove should be undefeated going into Week No. 10 but you never know.

MAC

All I’m going to say about the MAC race is to keep an eye on Weeks 9 and 10, Minster at Marion Local and Marion Local at Coldwater.

GMC

While I’m at it, Tinora (4-3, 4-0 GMC) has a one game lead in the Green Meadows Conference with Ayersville, Paulding and Edgerton left on the schedule. At this point, I think the Rams are the conference favorite.

Cincinnati Bengals

I told myself I wasn’t going to write anything about the Cleveland Browns this week and I’m trying very hard to stick to it. With that in mind, what in the world is going on with the Cincinnati Bengals? No one thought they’d be off to a 1-4 start, right? What is going on?

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.