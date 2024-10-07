Sycamore St. crash…

A Monday morning accident occurred in front of the old Kennedy Manufacturing building/future Northwest State Community College satellite campus on E. Sycamore St. It left both vehicles with heavy damage. At approximately 7 a.m., a vehicle near the entrance of the facility was struck in the left rear by an eastbound vehicle. The collision moved the parked car about 15 feet and partially up onto the sidewalk. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene by Hague and Superior Collision. The Van Wert Police Department is investigating the accident. Bob Barnes photo