Van Wert Police blotter 9/29-10/6/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 29 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, September 30 – a theft report was taken in the 200 block of Burt St.

Monday, September 30 – a parking ticket was issued in the 400 block of Dickinson Ave.

Monday, September 30 – a welfare check was conducted in the 1000 block of Kear Rd.

Monday, September 30 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 900 block of E. Main St.

Monday, September 30 – menacing was reported at Van Wert Middle School.

Monday, September 30 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 1100 block of E. Main St.

Monday, September 30 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 300 block of N. Wayne St.

Monday, September 30 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Monday, September 30 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 400 block of N. Race St.

Monday, September 30 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 300 block of N. Race St.

Monday, September 30 – charged Teresa Ann McGuire of Grover Hill with theft after an incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, September 30 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 400 block of S. Walnut St.

Monday, September 30 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 600 block of Hillcrest Drive.

Monday, September 30 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 500 block of S. Vine St.

Monday, September 30 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 200 block of N. Race St.

Monday, September 30 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 500 block of S. Vine St.

Monday, September 30 – arrested Danielle R. Knittle for theft without consent at Walmart.

Monday, September 30 – took a report for disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Park St.

Monday, September 30 – a parking ticket was issued in the 100 block of Balyeat Ave.

Tuesday, October 1 – a burglary and assault were reported in the 200 block of N. Franklin St. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, October 1 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 100 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, October 1 – a vehicle was towed from the 100 block of N. Race St. due to an ordinance violation.

Tuesday, October 1 – arrsted Francis Katuramu for theft in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, October 1 – a bond violation was reported to the police department.

Wednesday, October 2 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.

Wednesday, October 2 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 1300 block of Woodland Ave.

Wednesday, October 2 – a fight was reported at Franklin Park.

Thursday, October 3 – arested Amanda Ruger on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Thursday, October 3 – officers assisted EMS in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Thursday, October 3 – investigated a junk and grass violation in the 100 block of Blaine St.

Thursdsay, October 3 – investigated a junk violation in the 200 block of Burt St.

Thursday, October 3 – investigated a junk violation in the 600 block of Pewterboy Ave.

Thursday, October 3 – investigated a junk and grass violation in the 500 block of Collins Ave.

Thursday, October 3 – a runaway juvenile was reported in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive.

Friday, October 4 – officers took a report of damage to city property.

Friday, October 4 – found property was turned over to the police department.

Friday, October 4 – arrested John V. Snavley on an active warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, October 4 – an assault report was taken in the 1000 block of Allingham St.

Saturday, October 5 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 200 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, October 5 – a license plate was located in the parking lot of Walmart and was turned over to the police department.

Sunday, October 6 – a counterfeiting report was taken in the 800 block of N. Washington St.