Larry McClure

Larry McClure, born August 6, 1944, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, known for his silly sense of humor and infectious laughter that could brighten any room.

Larry McClure

Larry cherished time spent with family, especially his children, Kent and Chris McClure from his first wife, Karen Elston.

He enjoyed playing cards with friends, gathering for friendly competitions that showcased his playful spirit. An avid athlete, Larry loved playing slow pitch softball, golfing and serving as a referee for basketball, sharing his passion for the game with others. His legacy of love, laughter and camaraderie will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Violet; his wife, Debbie; a brother, Rex McClure, and a sister, Marie Davis.

Larry is survived by his two children; four siblings; a daughter-in-law, Heather; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, November 2. at the Van Wert Elks Lodge. All of Larry’s friends and family are welcome. A private viewing for immediate family was held on Thursday, October 3.

To share in Larry’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com/obituaries/larry-mcclure

Arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.