New Orleans sound coming to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

The unmistakable sounds of New Orleans will fill the air at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue take the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music, rhythm, and high-energy performances.

Presented by Gary Taylor, with Laudick’s Jewelry and RHS Music as supporting sponsors, Trombone Shorty will bring his unique blend of jazz, funk, hip-hop, and brass to Van Wert for one night only. Known worldwide for his unmatched musical prowess and electrifying live performances, Trombone Shorty’s signature sound and charismatic stage presence have made him a favorite among music lovers of all genres.

If anybody knows their way around a festival, it’s Trombone Shorty. Born Troy Andrews, he got his start (and nickname) earlier than most: at four, he made his first appearance at Jazz Fest performing with Bo Diddley; at six, he was leading his own brass band; and by his teenage years, he was hired by Lenny Kravitz to join the band he assembled for his Electric Church World Tour. Shorty’s proven he’s more than just a horn player, though. Catch a gig, open the pages of the New York Times or Vanity Fair, flip on any late-night TV show and you’ll see an undeniable star with utterly magnetic charisma, a natural born showman who can command an audience with the best of them.

Trombone Shortly and Orleans Avenue will take the NPAC stage on March 11. Photo submitted

Before Trombone Shorty takes the stage, Tank and the Bangs kick the night off. Unique and with a vibrance that could only come from New Orleans, the lead vocalist, Tank has stretched her vocals over quirky raps, poetry, and rich melodies since the release of their first album, Think Tank in 2013. The band won the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest and in November 2019, they were nominated in the Best New Artist category for the 2020 Grammy Awards. They have released three studio albums, Thinktank, Green Balloon, and Red Balloon.

Tickets start at the economical price of $39 for a night of amazing entertainment.

Van Wert LIVE brings you entertainment all year long with the help of our Annual Sponsors: Statewide Ford, Central Insurance, First Federal of Van Wert, and OhioHealth. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.