Police looking for info in man’s death

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department is looking for information connected to the death of a man whose body was found Monday evening close to the intersection of Blaine St. and Anderson Ave.

According to Police Chief Doug Weigle, the police department received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. about a male that was deceased in the wooded lot of the old reservoir, at the corner of Blaine and Anderson. The call was placed by a friend of the deceased, K.C. Kerns, 43, of Van Wert.

Weigle said there were no signs of blunt force trauma. At this time, the police department believes he was dead for 24-48 hours. He was last seen Saturday evening.

Anyone who observed him after that time frame or knows anything about his death should call the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462.

His body was transferred to Lucas County for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.