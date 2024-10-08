Preview: Bulldogs (7-0) at Knights (3-4)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Friday will mark the sixth and final home game of the 2024 campaign for Crestview and it’ll mark the second consecutive game against a state-ranked opponent. After falling to Division VI No. 4 Bluffton 42-0 on Saturday, the Knights will welcome in Division VII No. 2 Columbus Grove.

While the result of Saturday’s game wasn’t what Crestview head coach Cole Harting hoped for, he was left with some positives.

“Bluffton is a great team and our kids battled the entire way,” Harting said. “Our effort was definitely there, we just need to improve our execution. In order to compete against the best teams, we have to have both to be successful.”

Crestview’s Huxley Grose has passed for nearly 500 yards. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

A senior defensive lineman also earned Harting’s praise.

“Dave Cereghin has done a great job the past few games on the defensive line, he is starting to hit his stride and has been a force on the inside,” he said.

In terms of overall defense, the Knights (3-4, 1-3 NWC) are allowing just 266 total yards per game, third among on NWC teams. On the offensive side of the ball, Crestview is also third, averaging 329 total yards, with 183 coming through the air and 145 on the ground. Since taking over the quarterback position for the injured Bryson Penix in week No. 5, Huxley Grose has completed 33-of-68 passes for 499 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 NWC) have rolled through a challenging schedule, with the closest game being a 27-13 victory over Patrick Henry in week No. 3.

“They are as advertised, they play extremely hard and they execute their assignments at a high level,” Harting said. “Their coaching staff does a phenomenal job putting their players in positions to be successful. They went through a stretch of injuries and they were able to plug guys in and not miss a beat. That speaks to the depth of their program and their coaching abilities.”

Columbus Grove has had to deal with a pair of injury-related quarterback changes this season.

“Landen Best got hurt against Patrick Henry,” head coach Andy Schafer explained. “We moved Riley Sautter from receiver to quarterback and he played against Spencerville and part of Delphos Jefferson game before he got hurt with season-ending injury. After Sautter was hurt we decided to move Hopkins to quarteback. Hopkins was one of our top receivers, and was an easy lock for first team receiver in the NWC.

“We talked about what he’d be giving up and he understood it was all about team success,” he continued. “He’s done a great job and our team has really stepped up and rallied behind him. The offensive line understands the importance of not letting him get touched. As a receiver, he understands the passing game and the opening in the zones. He has done an excellent job transitioning, and honestly he has a cannon which allows us to stretch teams due to the concentration on Trent Barraza in the run game.”

Before going down, Best had completed 21-of-29 passes for 284 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Sautter completed 11-of-16 tosses for 232 yards and four touchdowns, and Hopkins has connected on 14-of-20 attempts for 190 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Barraza has more than twice as many yards rushing as the nearest NWC rusher. Through seven games, the 6-2, 185 pound senior is averaging nearly 10 yards per carry (123-1,182 yards, 14 touchdowns).·He needs one more game of 100 or more yards to break school record of 28 games in career. Barraza is currently tied with Blaine Maag (2001-2004). and has rushed for over 100 yards in 17 of the last 18 games. He needs 102 yards to reach 5,000 for his career.

“Before I talk about him as a running back, I have to talk about his character,” Schafer said. “He is extremely humble. We decided to play him one-way this year and not use him on defense. He has never once said ‘put me in’ or even question why he isn’t in there.”

“Clearly he’s the best athlete on our team but he knows his role and completely accepts it. He never talks about individual goals, he never asks for more carries. He could potentially hit a record, yet it does not drive him. On the sideline he’s an encouragement and coach as he constantly wants to get the younger kids better.”

“As a running back he’s simply the best there is,” Schafer continued. “His ability to set up blocks, and accelerate through contact is second to none. He’s always had a quick juke move, and a spin but this year he added a stiff arm which has made him more dangerous. In order to execute a proper stiff arm you have to be physically strong, that comes from serious work in the weight room which he does. The morning after he ran for over 300 yards vs. Allen East, he asked if he could max out on a lift.”

“In addition to playing great team football, they have two of the best players in the league in Barraza and (Kylan) Mayes,” Harting said. “Barraza is such a gifted runner that it looks effortless at times, we are going to have to get bodies to him and bottle him up. Mayes is a force on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, he has the size and strength to make a huge impact on the game.”

As noted earlier, the game will be the final home contest of the season for Crestview. If the Knights qualify for the playoffs, the game will almost certainly be on the road.

“Win or lose, playing your last home game is something that you will always remember,” Harting said. “There is nothing better than running out of the tunnel in front of your home crowd and getting to compete on your field one last time.”

Grove leads the series against Crestview 28-7-1, including a 37-0 victory in 2023.