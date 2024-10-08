Preview: Shawnee (2-5) at Van Wert (2-5)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Fresh off a pulse-pounding 35-34 overtime victory over Ottawa-Glandorf, Van Wert is looking to make a two straight victories, as Shawnee comes to town for homecoming on Friday.

During last Friday’s win, Van Wert (2-5, 1-5 WBL) built a two touchdown lead then endured several Titan opportunities to get the win, which snapped a five-game losing streak. Now, the Cougars are hoping to build on some positives from Friday’s victory.

“We caught the ball really well overall as a receive/running back group, as good as we’ve done all year,” head coach Keith Recker said. “Nate (Gearhart), Micah (Cowan), Keaten (Welch), and Xavier (Kelly) had some tough catches and did a good job gaining yards after the catch. I thought our pass protection was solid all night, especially in our sprintout game.”

Van Wert’s Micah Cowan has 52 receptions, tops among all WBL receivers. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

“Defensively we didn’t allow a point in the fourth quarter, which after giving up 14 in the third and having a bit of deja vu from the previous two weeks, that was a great effort by them.”

Kelly, a freshman who had seen spot duty before last Friday, slid from receiver to running back and Recker said he liked what he saw, including a touchdown reception vs. the Titans.

“The first thing and biggest thing as a freshman, is he is confident,” he stated. “He has a good confidence where he trusts and believes in himself to get the job done. His toughness running the ball and ball security were very good against a tough run defense. Of course he also brings an explosive athleticism that makes him dangerous whenever he touches the ball.”

Meanwhile, quarterback Briston Wise continues to make the most of his opportunities as a senior. Through seven games, the 5-9, 165 speedster has officially rushed for a WBL-high 1,048 yards and 13 touchdowns on 186 carries, and he’s completed 114-of-172 passes for 1,118 yards, eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions. 52 of his completions have gone to Cowan for 623 yards and 36 others have been caught by Welch for 256 yards.

“Briston expects greatness from himself,” Recker said. “He wouldn’t allow himself to stay down after a hit because he would be disappointed and angry at himself and he won’t allow that to happen. That takes a tone of mental and physical toughness and Briston puts that on display every Friday.”

“They go as number 17 goes on offense,” Shawnee head coach Shane Wireman said of Wise. “He is by definition a true threat both with his arm and with his legs, so any defensive game plan that doesn’t start with focusing on trying to slow him down is a recipe for disaster. They have a couple nice young wide receivers in No. 10 (Cowan) and No. 1 (Welch) who do a nice job making plays in space with the ball in their hands, and they do a good job of keeping your secondary honest by occasionally taking some shots down the field. Offensively they had some issues early in the year with turnovers, but when they don’t turn the ball over they can score points at a high clip.”

“In order for us to have a chance against them we need to get back to scoring some points like we did earlier in the year and work hard to get some stops defensively,” Wireman added.

Shawnee (2-5, 1-5 WBL) went 0-10 in 2023 but started this season 2-0 under first year head coach Shane Wireman, who came from Waynesfield-Goshen. The wins were over Lima Central Catholic and Elida but since then, the Indians have dropped five straight games and have been shut out in the last two games, 28-0 by Wapakoneta and 42-0 by St. Marys Memorial. During the five game skid, Shawnee has been outscored 188-35, and the Indians are currently last in scoring in the WBL, averaging 12.4 points per game, and ninth in total yards, with 240 per game.

“We have been playing through a tough set of games, but that being said with three games to go in Van Wert, O-G and Kenton we have another tough set of games,” Wireman said. “Records out the window, based on the film I’ve seen of the teams remaining on our schedule we have our hands full. The conference in general is very talented top to bottom and I truly believe anyone can beat anyone on a given night especially when you take into account injuries and matchups in general.”

Obviously with this being my first year being the head coach at a new program in Shawnee we are working hard to establish our culture and to adjust the mindsets of those inside the program,” he continued. “Although we’ve not gotten the wins lately our kids continue to show up everyday, they are still working hard in the weight room, studying film, and giving great effort on the practice field. We’ve talked about maintaining our enthusiasm in all phases of preparation even when the results aren’t showing up the way we want them to right now on Friday nights. We understand the importance of trying to get a little better each day and the importance of developing habits that we want to be a part of our program going forward.”

Recker said despite their recent struggles, the Indians will present a variety of challenges.

“Shawnee can run a variety of formations offensively, which makes us have to adjust from empty sets to two back pro sets,” he explained. “They can move the ball well through the air and ground with some good athletes and good size up front. Defensively, they do a good job in their 3-4 defense of pursuing the ball. Our offensive line needs to do a great job of getting blocks this week. Coach Wireman has them on the right path and we have to be ready to play our best game of the year.”

Quarterback JJ Spyker leads the Shawnee offense, having completed 65-of-110 attempts for 769 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. Michael Garlock is the team’s leading receiver, with 27 catches for 404 yards.

Van Wert has won five straight against Shawnee, including a 40-26 victory last year. The two teams did not play in 2020.

Friday’s Van Wert vs. Shawnee game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.