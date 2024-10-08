Roundup: volleyball and soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Wapakoneta 0

CONVOY — Crestview defeated Wapakoneta in straight sets on Monday, 25-23, 25-19, 25-11.

Adelyn Figley finished with 17 kills, while Kaci Gregory added nine kills and was 16-of-16 serving with two aces. Emily Lichtle had 36 assists and Ellie Kline and Josie Kulwicki had 17 and 11 digs.

The Lady Knights (17-4) will finish the regular season at Archbold on Thursday.

New Knoxville 3 Lincolnview 2

New Knoxville and Lincolnview went the distance Monday night, but it was the Rangers who prevailed, 25-23, 25-27, 20-25, 25-11, 15-12.

Kara Suever led the Lancers with 18 kills and Emma Bowersock added 14 kills. Allie Miller had 35 digs, followed by Ashlyn Price (13) and Lauren Anspach (10). Price added 41 assists.

Soccer

Columbus Grove 9 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Crestview dropped to 2-14 with a 9-0 loss to Columbus Grove on Monday.

The Lady Knights will face Kenton on Thursday.

Elida 11 Van Wert 1

ELIDA — Van Wert closed the regular season with an 11-1 loss to Elida on Tuesday. The lone goal was scored by Brooklyn Arnett.

The Cougars will face Bath in the Division IV semifinals at Bath next Wednesday.