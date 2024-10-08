Third graders learn about ROAR program

Submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy Lions members Greg Kulwicki, Tricia Kulwicki, Dave Thomas and Mike Myers met with all third graders at Crestview Elementary School late Friday to present the 2024 ROAR (Reinforcement Of Advanced Reading) program. Every third grade student will now have the opportunity to earn a nickel for every point earned in the advanced reading reading program.

To accumulate nickels throughout the year, students choose a book on the advanced reading program reading list in the school library. They must pass a test about the content of the book with a score of 80 percent or higher. Point values are assigned to each book. At the end of the year the Lions Club will hold an award ceremony to recognize every student in the program for their hard work (Example: 300 x .05=$15).

Crestview third graders learn about advanced reading. Photo submitted

The teachers will use a motivational pizza party halfway through the year, sponsored by the Lions Club. Students will have to read a required number of books by a certain date to qualify for the pizza party. This will serve as an additional incentive to read more books and accumulate more points.

Since reading is fundamental to all learning, the Convoy Lions Club believes that the Lions ROAR program will plant a seed that will grow over the years and will play a small part in helping the student become a successful lifetime earner.

Parental involvement in this process is critical in providing the motivation at home necessary to propel the student to higher grades and future success.

Lions Clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Lions Club contact Greg Kulwicki at 419.749.2121.