The Middle Point Fire Department was called to extinguish this pickup truck fire at approximately 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. It occurred on U.S. 30 East at the Lincoln Highway exit ramp. The driver reported that while driving he noticed smoke coming out from under the pickup bed cover. The driver suspected it may have been a battery operated tool battery that caused it. There were no injuries but the truck was a total loss. Bob Barnes photos