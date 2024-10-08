VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/7/2024

Monday October 7, 2024

12:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Court Street in the City of Van Wert checking the area of for a subject who may have been in mental distress.

3:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Zimmerman Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

8:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a subject laying in the ditch.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of fraud.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Convoy I.O.O.F Cemetery in Tully Township.

12:00 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Williams Avenue in the City of Delphos for a subject having erratic heart rate.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies located a young juvenile out on his own in the Village of Convoy with no adult supervision. The juvenile was reunited with family.

2:01 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject with a laceration.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a stray dog.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with a laceration from a dog bite.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.