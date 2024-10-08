VWHS Cougar Pride Marching Band back to state final

The Van Wert Cougar Pride Marching Band performs “Welcome to Anytown” during Saturday’s event at Columbus Grove. The band is now bound for the state finals for the third straight year. Photo courtesy of Daniece Maller

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s a very notable accomplishment – state final appearances for three consecutive seasons. The Van Wert Cougar Marching Band has achieved that feat by earning another trip to the Ohio Music Educators Association (OMEA) finals in Piqua.

The band punched its ticket to the finals competition by earning a top rating at last weekend’s “Eyes With Pride Invitational” which was held at Columbus Grove High School’s Clymer Stadium. It was considered an OMEA event and it featured 13 high school marching bands from northwest Ohio and beyond in several different classes, ranging from Class AA to Class C. The classes are determined by school enrollment, and Van Wert was in the Class B category.

“OMEA has seven weeks of the ‘regular season’ and we just finished week No. 5,’ Van Wert High School band director Bob Sloan explained. “Each week there are between five and eight contests across the state and they’re all considered local events. You can qualify at any one of those events in any one of those weeks.”

There are five main judges at each event who are looking at different areas of the band, including sound, appearance, and how the show develops. They then assign ratings that go to a final rating, with the top one being “Superior” which qualifies a band for state finals competition. Finals competitions are held at three different locations – Piqua, Hilliard Bradley High School and Medina High School.

The Cougar Pride Marching Band earned the top rating necessary to move on with a themed presentation called “Welcome to Anytown” which Sloan described as a vintage space alien invasion show.

“We start off the show with black-and-white props and black-and-white uniforms, sort of channeling 1950s and 60s alien movies like ‘Invasion of the Saucer People’ or ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ – a black-and-white town that’s kind of bland where nothing interesting ever happens,” he said. “That’s our initial setting and of course the aliens invade and take over the town and turn all of the townspeople, which if you saw the show, the props are now green and we take off our gray jackets and they become green jackets. As the students perform they become aliens and then like any good movie you have to fight the aliens back so we do and win.”

Field commanders Grace Spieles and Abi Rollins. Photo courtesy of Dawn Sloan

“Even though you think you’ve defeated the aliens there’s always one more alien left in the bushes and you wonder if they’re going to make a return so at the end of show we have one alien left that leaves room for a sequel,” he added.

This themed show won’t be performed during halftime of this week’s homecoming football game vs. Shawnee because the band will be joined by the eighth grade band. Sloan said some of the show will be performed at Kenton next Friday and weather permitting, the show will be performed in week No. 10, the regular season finale at home vs. Elida.

Two days later, on Sunday, October 27, the Cougar Pride Marching Band will perform the show at the OMEA state finals at Piqua High School’s Alexander Stadium. Sloan said Van Wert is scheduled to take the field at 5 p.m. that day but the time could change and could take place anywhere between 4:30-6 p.m. Tickets for the finals are $10, and $7 for seniors and school-age children. Children under five will be admitted free of charge. There is a $5 parking fee, which is cash only. A live stream will be offered for a small fee.

This year’s Cougar Pride Marching band has 45 members plus a lot of behind the scenes help.

“As part of our performance we have 10 middle school students – there are some space aliens that pop up from behind the props and there’s a flying saucer in the show and some of those special effects and the 10 middle schoolers help out,” Sloan said. “We also have eight parents who are also behind the scenes, helping move the props and help with our uniform changes and so forth.”

During the previous two state final appearances, the Cougar Marching Band earned an “excellent” rating.

“We’ve done very well and we’re proud to be there and we’re proud to represent Van Wert,” Sloan said. “It’s the highest level of performance that Ohio has to offer – it’s tough to get there and it’s certainly an honor to be performing there.”