Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

The Van Wert High School football team took part in Wednesday night’s annual homecoming parade. The parade went from Jefferson St. to Fountain Park for a pep rally, then to Eggerss Stadium for the annual Powder Puff game. The varsity football team will host Shawnee for homecoming Friday night. Results of the Powder Puff game, plus a preview of Friday’s game and weekly game predictions can be found on the Sports page. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

