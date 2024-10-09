2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 8

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It’ll be another perfect night for high school football. Week No. 8 of the season means the lights go on earlier and jackets and coats may be in order as the evening goes on. October is my favorite month and Friday nights in October are my absolute favorite.

Last week I went 14-5 (73.6 percent), which took my overall record to 121-34 (78 percent). Many of this Friday’s games appear to be clear cut but you never know.

Games of the Week

Antwerp (2-5) at Wayne Trace (2-5)

After a 2-1 start, the Archers have lost four straight and after an 0-4 start, the Raiders have won two of their last three games. Both teams have played challenging schedules to this point but momentum seems to be on the side of Wayne Trace right now. I don’t expect a lot of points to separate these teams but I do think the Raiders have the edge in this one.

The pick: Wayne Trace

Celina (5-2) at Ottawa-Glandorf (3-4)

I’ve seen both teams play this year and in some ways, this could be an interesting matchup. It really has the potential to be a lower scoring game i.e., first one to 17 points wins the game. I do think Celina is the favorite here but Ottawa-Glandorf could pose some challenges. Then there’s this – the Titans haven’t won two straight or lost two straight all season, so that pattern would indicate an O-G win. Having said that, the Bulldogs have won 10 straight at home, so I’m going with the home team.

The pick: Celina

Parkway (1-6) at Fort Recovery (1-6)

It’s been a hard luck season for both teams. The Indians have lost six straight and the Panthers have dropped five consecutive games. Fort Recovery did take New Bremen to the limit before falling 14-12. This is one of those games that I wonder how both teams would be recordwise if they were in a “normal” conference. Since we don’t know, that leaves the matter of this game. I’ll go with the Indians in this one.

The pick: Fort Recovery

Columbus Grove (7-0) at Crestview (3-4)

From undefeated and state-ranked Bluffton to undefeated and state-ranked Columbus Grove. It’s literally a “out of the frying pan, into the fire” scenario for the Knights. Despite the final score, I think Crestview played fairly well defensively against Bluffton. There’s a big difference between Bluffton’s offense and Columbus Grove’s offense. The Bulldogs seem to come at teams with the subtlety of a sledgehammer. Regardless, this Columbus Grove team will be more than a handful, so I’m going with the Bulldogs.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Shawnee (2-5) at Van Wert (2-5)

The overtime victory over Ottawa-Glandorf may have been just the boost Van Wert needed to close out the regular season. The Cougars certainly have a chance to be competitive and more in the remaining three games but they’ll have to continue to improve defensively. The defense made stops when it counted against the Titans and Van Wert won the turnover battle in that game, which is always helpful. Shawnee has struggled to score points, with just 10 points in the last four games combined and I’m not sure the Indians can keep pace with Cougars on the scoreboard. I’m predicting a homecoming victory.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

GMC

Ayersville at Tinora: Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview: Fairview

Paulding at Hicksville: Paulding

MAC

Delphos St. John’s at St. Henry: St. Henry

Marion Local at Anna: Marion Local

New Bremen at Coldwater: Coldwater

Versailles at Minster: Minster

NWC

Bluffton at Fort Loramie: Bluffton

Delphos Jefferson at Allen East: Allen East

Lima Central Catholic at Spencerville: Lima Central Catholic

TCL

Toledo Waite at Lima Sr: Lima Sr.

WBL

Defiance at Bath: Defiance

Kenton at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial

Wapakoneta at Elida: Wapakoneta