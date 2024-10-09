Breach could affect MoneyGram users

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — A Consumer Alert has been issued by the Ohio Department of Commerce for Ohio residents who used services provided by MoneyGram following a recent cyberattack. The money transmitter currently operates in over 200 cities across Ohio, including Van Wert.

The breach occurred between September 20-22 and involved an unauthorized third party to access and acquire sensitive personal information from certain MoneyGram customers.

According to a statement from MoneyGram, the compromised data includes names, contact information, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, government-issued identification documents, bank account numbers, transaction information and, for some individuals, criminal investigation information.

The company says immediate steps have been taken to contain the breach, and an investigation is currently underway with the assistance of cybersecurity experts and law enforcement.

“While cyberattacks are increasingly common, the impact of those attacks on consumers can be limited if those who are impacted take the appropriate measures, and do so quickly,” Ohio Department of Commerce Deputy Superintendent Ingrid White said. “By taking steps such as regularly and closely reviewing financial statements and credit reports to identify unauthorized transactions or accounts, individuals can help protect themselves from becoming the victim of identity theft and potentially experiencing significant financial loss.”

MoneyGram has pledged to provide affected U.S. consumers with two years of complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services. Their systems have since resumed normal operations.

Meanwhile, Ohioans who have used MoneyGram’s services may consider taking the following steps:

Review financial statements and credit reports

Stay alert to any unauthorized transactions by regularly checking all financial statements. Free weekly credit reports can be obtained through www.AnnualCreditReport.com.

Consider freezing your credit

A security freeze prevents prospective creditors from accessing your credit file, hindering identity thieves from opening new accounts under your name. For additional assistance with freezing your credit, individuals may consider contacting the three major credit reporting bureaus for assistance: