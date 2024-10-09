Hospital holding trunk-or-treat event

Submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital has announced it is hosting a trunk-or-treat event open to the community from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Children can show off their costumes alongside their families and get a jump start on the trick-or-treating fun this Halloween.

Chidren and teens are welcome to check out decorative tailgates while collecting treats, rain or shine, in the parking lot across from the main hospital entrance, 1250 S. Washington St., Van Wert.