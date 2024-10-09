June Waitman Weiss

June Waitman Weiss was born on March 19, 1926, to Benjamin and Lura Pepple Waitman in Lima. She passed away on July 13, 2024.

June was the church administer at Asbury United Methodist Church for 23 years until she retired in 1992. She was a member of Asbury Methodist Church, Soroptimist International of the Americas, and Van Wert Chapter #48, Order of the Eastern Star in Van Wert.

JUne Weiss

June was preceeded by her loving husband, Arthur Lester Weiss.

She is survived by her sons, Arthur (Barbara) Weiss of Newbury Park, California, and Mark (Bonnie) Weiss of Washington, Utah; three grandchildren, Mark-Christopher (Nina) Weiss, Lauren (Scott) Stolkin, and Philip (Genevieve) Weiss and five great-grandchildren, Tipton, Talon, Katie, Wyatt and Madison.

The family would like to thank Paul and Mimi Lam with Desired Peace in Brentwood, California, for their care of our mother in her final days.

A memorial service to celebrate June’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Asbury United Methodist in Livermore. June’s ashes will be interned next to her husband Art at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made to the following: Alzheimer’s Association, 1060 La Avenida St., Mt. View, California, 94043; Fertile Groundworks, 4743 East Avenue, Livermore, California, 94550, Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Avenue, Livermore, California, 94550