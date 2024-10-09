Ohio City man, others appear in court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

An Ohio City man will spend more than four years in prison on child sex charges.

James Bloomfield, 48, of Ohio City, was sentenced on Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin Burchfield imposed 18 month prison terms on three counts each of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, all fourth degree felonies. Those sentences will run consecutively and Bloomfield was given credit for 111 days already served.

He was also sentenced to 18 months on a fourth count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and 12 months each on two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, fifth degree felonies. However, those sentences will run concurrently with the sentences imposed on the top three charges.

Bloomfield was originally charged with 15 felonies, but nine of the charges were dismissed in exchange for a guilty plea on the remaining six counts.

A number of other hearings were held between September 26 and Wednesday. Judge Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Danal Parsons, 54, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 36 months prison with credit for 53 days already served for aggravated possession of drugs; Aggravated Trafficking, F3 – sentenced to 36 months prison with credit for 53 days already served aggravated trafficking, a third degree felony, with the two sentences to be served concurrently.. For Failure to Appear, F4 – He was sentenced to 18 months prison with credit for 23 days already served for failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. That sentence will be served consecutively with the first two cases for a total of 54 months prison with credit for 76 days already served.

Shawn Thomas, 39, of Van Wert, was sentenced to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date for trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. In addition, he must perform 100 hours of community service, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Mikayla Lavy, 29, of Delphos, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, Improper Handling of Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, F5, and OVI, M1 – sentenced to three days jail with credit for three days already served, 3 years of community control and 30 days jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. She is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay a $375 fine and court costs.

Plea changes

Ashley Paige, 40, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. She was then sentenced to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 100 hours of community service. She must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs. This sentence is to run concurrent with her two prior sentences.

Gary Yates, 40, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 13.

Seth Waggaman, 42, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to rape, a first degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. November 13.

Edward Dalton, 52, of Defiance, changed his plea to guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. He was then sentenced to 12 months in prison to be served concurrently with a Defiance County case.

Caitlin Murphy, 23, of Ohio City, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Bond violation/change of plea

Korbin Taylor, 25, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug screen. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $5,000 cash or surety along with electronic house arrest if released. Taylor then changed his plea to guilty on an amended charge of aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 13.

Eric Braun, 53, of Ohio City, admitted to violating his bond by violating his no- contact order. His bond was maintained at $100,000 cash or surety and a final pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30. Braun is scheduled to stand trial November 21-22 on charges of assault, a first degree misdemeanor, and strangulation, a fifth degree felony.

Competency hearings

Dontrall Smith, 29, of Fort Wayne, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 23.

Summer Jones, 34, of Defiance, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo. Judge Burchfield modified her bond to a $5,000 personal surety bond with electronic house arrest, a curfew and a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 23.

Arraignments

Justin Murphy, 36, of Convoy, entered a not guilty plea to escape, a third degree felony, and vandalism, a fifth degree felony. Bond was set at $250,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30.

James A. Vibbert, 27, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony, and endangering dhildren, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 6.

William M. Vibbert, 28, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, a first degree misdemeanor, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. November 6.

Stephanie Kline, 38, of Paulding, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 6.

Jeremy Broshears, 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony and strangulation, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with an electronic house monitor and a no- contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 6.

April Diltz, 46, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 6.

LeAnn Davis, 49, of Hillsboro, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 10 a.m. November 6.

Ryan Mohr, 33, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. November 6.

Eli Jasztal, 36, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony, and obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 6.