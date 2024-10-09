Thomas L. Gephart

Thomas L. Gephart, 72, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at his residence Sunday evening, October 6, 2024.

He was born May 31, 1952 in Decatur, Indiana, a son of Albert Leroy and Ruth (Kepler) Gephart. Both are deceased.

He is survived by his sister, Kathy of Fort Wayne; a brother Dean Gephart of Hillsboro, Ohio; a sister, Theresa Gephart of Lima, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: New Haven Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.