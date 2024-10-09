The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024

Thomas L. Gephart

Thomas L. Gephart, 72, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at his residence Sunday evening, October 6, 2024.

He was born May 31, 1952 in Decatur, Indiana, a son of Albert Leroy and Ruth (Kepler) Gephart. Both are deceased.

He is survived by his sister, Kathy of Fort Wayne; a brother Dean Gephart of Hillsboro, Ohio; a sister, Theresa Gephart of Lima, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: New Haven Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.

