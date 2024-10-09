VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/8/2024

Tuesday October 8, 2024

1:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Chestnut Street in the Village of Middle Point for a noise disturbance.

6:39 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Wren for a complaint of fraud.

8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for escape, a third degree felony and vandalism, a fifth degree felony. Justin D. Murphy, 36, of Tully Township is currently being held at the Mercer County Jail on charges.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a loose dog.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a suspicious person.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:12 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a combine fire. Deputies responded to assist with traffic.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a juvenile who was located without any adult supervision.

2:21 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a subject with hip pain.

2:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for an out of state agency.

3:37 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a person choking.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of domestic violence. A juvenile was arrested and transported to a juvenile detention center.

5:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:21 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a car fire. Deputies responded to assist with traffic.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert for a report of a motor vehicle crash that occurred in a parking lot on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert.

6:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Collins Road in Ridge Township to check for a missing juvenile from the City of Van Wert.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bellis Road in Washington Township for a complaint of dirt bikes and four-wheelers running in the area.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Willshire for a complaint of criminal mischief.

9:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of trespassing.

11:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.