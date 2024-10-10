Donations sought for critical program

By Jon Jones/special to the VW independent

In 2022, the United States experienced over 1.5 million fires, resulting in 3,790 civilian deaths and 13,250 injuries. Most of these tragedies occurred in homes, with a fatality happening every 3 hours and 14 minutes. Alarmingly, 73 percent of smoke detectors in homes fail due to missing or dead batteries, leaving families vulnerable to disaster. However, working smoke detectors increase survival rates by 50 percent and reduce fire damage by 92 percent.

Chief Jon Jones

To address this, the Van Wert County Fire Departments are continuing the “No Child Sleeps Unprotected” program. This initiative will provide smoke detectors with a 10-year battery to every student in grades K-12 across Van Wert County, ensuring over 5,500 children are protected in their homes.

This week, October 6-12, is Fire Prevention Week, a perfect opportunity to contribute to this life-saving program. The Van Wert County Foundation has been an incredible supporter of this initiative, providing essential funding. However, we still need your help to reach more families and ensure no child goes without protection. Your donations will directly support this effort, reducing fire-related tragedies in our community.

Take action during Fire Prevention Week by donating to help us reach our goal. Contributions can be made at any Van Wert County Fire Department or through the Van Wert County Foundation.

Donations: Van Wert County Foundation County Smoke Detector Fund 138 E Main St. Van Wert.

Together, we can ensure that no child in Van Wert County sleeps unprotected.

Editor’s note: Jon Jones serves as Chief of the Van Wert Fire Department.