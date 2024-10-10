Eggerss legacy donors support new band bleachers

Local resisdents and longtime Cougar fans Bruce Kennedy and Tom Burenga have secured naming rights to planned band bleachers at Eggerss Stadium. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Did you ever imagine attending a Friday night home football game at Eggerss Stadium without the presence of the Van Wert High School Marching Band? The band plays an important role in the entertainment of the crowd and contributes to what hometown folks know as “Cougar Pride.” It all starts with the parade of band members marching under the stadium and out to the field, then onto the pregame and halftime shows as well as playing during the game itself.

From the outset, a set of new bleachers specifically for the band has been part of the stadium complex renovation and expansion plans. These bleachers will reside in the new space just beyond the south end zone.

“The band bleachers will serve two purposes,” said John White, Eggerss Stadium Legacy Chair. “By positioning the seating facing north, the sound of the band will better project to the Cougar fan base seated in the stands. It will also free up seating in the main stadium area for fans to use.”

Two local residents and longtime Cougar fans – Tom Burenga and Bruce Kennedy – have secured the naming rights to the new bleachers with a generous donation to the legacy campaign.

“Bruce and I are grateful to the Van Wert community for supporting our business all these years,” Burenga said. “We wanted to give back to those who have given us so much and we believe the band bleachers is a great way to show our appreciation.”

Once completed, the bleacher support will be reflected with Truland brand signage.

The new band bleachers will likely be part of Phase IV scheduled for 2026. They will be part of the larger expansion that includes the new grand entrance, paver field, concession/restroom building, ticket booth, and plaza area.

“We are very grateful to those who have made the choice to support the Legacy opportunities”, said Mark Bagley, Superintendent of Van Wert City Schools.

While many have been pledged, there are still options available for individuals and businesses. To see a complete list of naming rights, click here. To access the paver program form, click here. For additional information, contact John White at 419.203.1217.