Equipment failure causes recycling change

VW independent staff/submitted information

Due to a major equipment failure, the Van Wert County Solid Waste Management District will be unable to collect recyclables curbside or at drop-off sites effective Friday, October 11, until further notice.

However, the drive-thru will be open and will accept the following items: cardboard, paper, scrap metal, and special items such as electronics, bulbs, latex paint and tires. Plastics, metal and glass will not be accepted.

The VWCSWD’s inclined conveyor belt that carries plastic, metal and glass up to the sort line has broken down with no simple fix. There is no timeline for repairs, but updates will be posted on the Van Wert County Solid Waste Management District’s Facebook page.