Morning power outage affects Convoy

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Issues with a piece of equipment led to a power outage that lasted more than three hours in Convoy on Thursday morning.

According to an AEP Ohio media relations representative, power went off at 6:56 a.m. and was restored by 10:17 a.m. No further information was given about the issues or the equipment, but the outage affected 1,220 customers. The outage caused Crestview Local Schools to close for the day.