Roundup: tennis, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Tennis

Burenga at districts

PORT CLINTON — Van Wert’s Mandy Burenga saw her season come to an end in the Division II districts at Port Clinton on Thursday.

Burenga opened with a 6-7, 6-0, 6-3 win over Edison’s Liz Campbell but Bryan’s Myleigh Andrews topped Burenga in the second round 6-1, 6-2.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Archbold 1

ARCHBOLD — Emily Lichtle reached 1,000 career assists and No. 8 Crestview finished the regular season with a 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Archbold Thursday night.

Lichtle tallied 43 assists and 11 digs during the match, while Adelyn Figley finished with 22 kills and 14 digs. Kaci Gregory added 14 kills and was 17-of-19 serving with four aces. Ellie Kline added 13 digs and had three aces.

“It was defintely a whole team effort tonight battling and coming up with some big plays on both offense and defense,” head coach Tammy Gregory said. “I loved the energey and guts the girls brough to the match.”

Crestview (18-4) will begin sectional tournament action against No. 11 Parkway at St. Henry at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lincolnview 3 Defiance 0

Lincolnview enjoyed a straight set sweep of Defiance, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 on Thursday night.

Kara Suever paced the Lancers with 13 kills, while Allie Miller had 20 digs, followed by Lauren Anspach and Madelyn Berryman, who had 13 each. Ashlyn Price had 42 assists.

The Lancers will host Miller City on Saturday.

Soccer

Kenton 3 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Crestview concluded the regular season with a 3-0 loss to visiting Kenton on Thursday.

The Lady Knights (2-15) will face Spencerville in the sectionals on Tuesday.