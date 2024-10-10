VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/9/2024

Wednesday October 9, 2024

3:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious person on a four-wheeler.

5:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Community Control, Bond Violation. Joel Lee Crawford, 36, of Pleasant Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Linden Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:01 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who was weak and not feeling well.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

5:15 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill Fire to an area of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township for a report of a combine fire. Deputies responded to assist with traffic.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of School Street in the Village of Convoy for a loose dog.

6:54 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported. The incident had taken place on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township.

9:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a sexual assault. Julian Alan Pettis, 30, of Cincinnati Ohio has been charged with attempted rape, a second degree felony. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.