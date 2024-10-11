Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 11.
GMC
Fairview 42 Edgerton 28
Paulding 50 Hicksville 18
Tinora 21 Ayersville 0
Wayne Trace 34 Antwerp 0
MAC
Coldwater 24 New Bremen 7
Fort Recovery 36 Parkway 24
Marion Local 42 Anna 0
Minster 35 Versailles 0
St. Henry 49 Delphos St. John’s 6
NWC
Allen East 41 Delphos Jefferson 0
Bluffton 42 Fort Loramie 28
Columbus Grove 49 Crestview 7
Lima Central Catholic 36 Spencerville 7
TCL
Lima Sr. 79 Waite 0
WBL
Bath 28 Defiance 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 21 Celina 7
St. Marys Memorial 64 Kenton 28
Van Wert 28 Shawnee 14
Wapakoneta 35 Elida 0
POSTED: 10/11/24 at 9:32 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports