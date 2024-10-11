Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 11.

GMC

Fairview 42 Edgerton 28

Paulding 50 Hicksville 18

Tinora 21 Ayersville 0

Wayne Trace 34 Antwerp 0

MAC

Coldwater 24 New Bremen 7

Fort Recovery 36 Parkway 24

Marion Local 42 Anna 0

Minster 35 Versailles 0

St. Henry 49 Delphos St. John’s 6

NWC

Allen East 41 Delphos Jefferson 0

Bluffton 42 Fort Loramie 28

Columbus Grove 49 Crestview 7

Lima Central Catholic 36 Spencerville 7

TCL

Lima Sr. 79 Waite 0

WBL

Bath 28 Defiance 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 21 Celina 7

St. Marys Memorial 64 Kenton 28

Van Wert 28 Shawnee 14

Wapakoneta 35 Elida 0