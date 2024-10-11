Michael W. Schaberg

Michael W. Schaberg, 72, of Columbus, passed away at 1:46 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2024, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

He was born January 17, 1952, to Lowell and Phyllis Joan (Sites) Schaberg.

Mike graduated from Van Wert High School in 1970, and from The Ohio State University in 1974. He retired as a warehouse supervisor from Iron Mountain in Columbus. He had also worked for Quantum Services, also in Columbus.

Mike was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Browns, Columbus Blue Jackets, and any other team that his family was a part of. Mike loved telling stories of work, time spent with his buddies, and how hard it was to be the “oldest.” When his nieces and nephews were small enough, it was never a surprise at family gatherings to find that he had sat one of them on top of the refrigerator and then asked, “How did you get up there?”

He is survived by his mother, Joan Schaberg of Van Wert; siblings, Steve Schaberg of Highland Park, Illinois, Elaine (Jim) Rhoades of Van Wert, Mark Schaberg of Van Wert, and Deb (Mike) Chiles of Van Wert; his nieces and nephews who he took great pride in following and attending as many of their events as possible throughout the years, Becca, Cat, Erika, Brian, Jen, Cade, Gage and Dane; and nine great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. William Haggis II, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Solvita Community Tissue Donor Services (www.solvita.org/tissue-donation).

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.