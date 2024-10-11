Ronald L. Braun

Ronald L. Braun, 79, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away Thursday morning, October 10, 2024, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

He was born on November 8, 1944, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of the late Herman L. Braun and Mary M. (Faurote) Braun. On April 21, 1979, he married Jacquelyn Sue “Jackie” (High) Braun and she preceded him in death on February 29, 2008.

Family survivors include his children, Tim (Lori) Braun of Ohio City, Mike (Lynnet) Braun of New Haven, Indiana, Deanna (Rod) Cook of Monroe, Indiana, and Chad Braun of Decatur, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Karen Loshe of Decatur, Barbara Gase of Decatur, Rosie Hill of Decatur, and Lois (Kim) Fisher of Monroe, Indiana.

Ron was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and the Moose Lodge #1311 of Decatur, Indiana. He worked at the General Electric Plant in Fort Wayne and retired after 30 years of service there. Ronald loved going to the Council on Aging to play cards with his friends.

A funeral mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert with Father Chris Bohnsack officiating. Calling hours will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, October 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professional Hospice.

