VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/10/2024

Thursday October 10, 2024

12:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rousch Road in Washington Township for a report of suspicious activity.

7:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Shepherd Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle that has been parked all night with a dog inside.

8:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Haver Road in Jennings Township for a report of thick smoke coming from a smokestack on a structure.

9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

9:26 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township for a report of a large amount of black smoke in the area.

12:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an unresponsive subject.

12:45 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Alesha Ann Kerns, 23, of Columbus is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of what appeared to be several juveniles walking in a field.

2:36 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Joel Lee Crawford, 36, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist a disabled motorist.

10:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

11:55 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of a subject who had overdosed.