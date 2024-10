Accident in Wren…

This pickup truck was hit on the driver’s side by a semi-truck in Wren Friday morning. The pickup was eastbound at the Wren Landeck Road-Ohio 49 intersection when it pulled into the path of the semi. The driver was unable to get out of the vehicle and rescue squads used extraction tools to get him out. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. Bob Barnes photos