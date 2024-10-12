Charles C. Howe Jr.

Charles C. Howe Jr., 49, passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 10, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born February 20, 1975 in Decatur, Indiana to Charles C. Howe, Sr. and Roberta L. (Gentry) Howe of Monroeville, Indiana. On July 29, 1995, he married Brenda L. (Swinson) Howe who survives.

Other family survivors include his two children, Chris A. Howe (fiancé Chyanne Hatcher) of Cygnet, and Jenna R. Howe of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Lovelynn Howe and Ryker Hatcher; two brothers, Jeremy Howe of New Haven, Indiana, and Clifford (Tehila) Howe of Decatur, Indiana, and his mother-in-law, Lillian Swinson of Van Wert.

Charles had worked at Braun Ambulances in Van Wert as a electrical assembler. He was also the Police Chief in the villages of Convoy and Grover Hill. Charles was longtime firefighter/EMT for the Grover Hill Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles C. Howe, Sr. and his father-in-law, Samuel Swinson.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with funeral services at 7 p.m.

Preferred memorials: the Grover Hill Fire Department.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.