Cougar ‘D’ gets big stops in 28-14 win

For the second straight week, Van Wert’s defense provided key stops when needed.

During the second half of Friday’s homecoming game against Shawnee, the Cougar defense stopped three promising drives and helped Van Wert to a 28-14 victory. The win was the second straight for the Cougars (3-5, 2-5 WBL) and gave Van Wert’s playoff hopes a bit of a boost.

Xavier Kelly (11) and Gearry Hilleary (16) celebrate after Kelly scored a touchdown. Kelly, a freshman, caught two touchdown passes in the game. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Our d-line played pretty well – (defensive lineman) Nick Edwards had a pretty good game and (linebacker) Aaron Reichert flew to the ball,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Our safeties took better angles and we were able to get guys on the ground in the second half.”

After trailing 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Indians scored twice in the second stanza and carried a 14-13 lead into halftime. Backup quarterback Caleb Bacome scored a 4-yard run with 10:39 left in the quarter, then with 18 seconds left until hafltime, tossed a pass to Chase DePalma, who won a foot race to the end zone for a 70-yard score.

“They lulled us to sleep a little bit,” Recker said. “It looked like they were going to let the half run out and they did a nice job with the tight end delay. It was a well designed play and we just have to have some understanding of where we are in the half with about 20 seconds to go and keep everything in front of us.”

Shawnee (2-6, 1-6 WBL) received the second half kickoff and moved to the Van Wert 19 yard line before turning the ball over on downs. The Cougars then drove 81 yards in 11 plays and scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Briston Wise to Xavier Kelly, giving the Cougars a 20-14 advantage. On Shawnee’s next possession, the Indians fashioned a 12-play drive that stalled out at the Van Wert 14.

Later in the fourth quarter, after forcing a Shawnee punt, Van Wert capped a 75 yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Wise to Keaten Welch, followed by a two point conversion pass from Wise to Micah Cowan). Shawnee the drove to the Van Wert 30 but was again turned away and the Cougars were able to run out the clock.

Van Wert started the game on fire. On the second play from scrimmage, Wise connected with a wide-open Kelly, who raced 56 yards for a touchdown. Shawnee’s first possession ended with a punt and the Cougars again moved the ball and scored on a 39-yard run by Wise.

The senior quarterback, who was crowned homecoming king before game, completed 11-of-15 passes for 162 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and rushed for 137 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries. Kelly added 86 yards rushing on nine carries and caught three passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s really done a nice job,” Recker said of Kelly. “He’s really playing two different positions – running back and wide receiver – and to be able to do what he does, the two touchdowns and running really nice routes, then for a freshman, having that toughness to run between the tackles – I’m very impressed by him.”

Briston Wise takes off with the football. Bob Barnes photo

Welch finished with three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown, as the Cougards outgained Shawnee 395-333.

Bacome completed 11-of-24 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Cole Sunderland led the Indians with eight carries for 64 yards.

Van Wert will travel to Kenton on Friday. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-6 WBL) lost to St. Marys Memorial 64-28.

“They can mix it up well now with the run and the pass,” Recker said of Kenton. “They used to be all pass but they mix it up and they have a big offensive line and it’ll be a challenge.”

Scoring summary

First quarter

VW (11:30) – Briston Wise 56-yard pass to Xavier Kelly (kick failed)

VW (2:40) – Briston Wise 39-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

Second quarter

S (10:39) – Caleb Bacome 4-yard run (Harroun Jmiai kick)

S (0:18) – Caleb Bacome 70-yard pass to Chase DePalma (Harroun Jmiai kick)

Third quarter

VW (5:06) – Briston Wise 29-yard pass to Xavier Kelly (Griff McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

VW (6:06) – Briston Wise 22-yard pass to Keaten Welch (Briston Wise to Micah Cowan pass)