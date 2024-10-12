Election Day supper offered in Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Methodist Church Election Day supper will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, in the church fellowship hall. The menu will include baked steak or turkey with all the fixings, dressing, cheesy potatoes or mashed potatoes, green beans or fresh corn, along with homemade pies and cakes.

Dine-in or carryouts will be available by entering the north door. A freewill offering will be taken with proceeds going to missions. The church is located at the corner of N. Main St. and Sycamore St. The chruch is handicapped accessible at the north door.