Knights fall to Columbus Grove 49-7

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — For the second time in six days, Crestview faced a highly ranked opponent and unfortunately for the Knights, the results were nearly the same.

On the heels of last Saturday’s 42-0 loss to No. 4 Bluffton, No. 2 Columbus Grove defeated Crestview 49-7 in the home finale for Knights. The loss dropped the Crestview to 3-5 (1-4 NWC) while Columbus Grove improved to 8-0 (5-0 NWC).

Huxley Grose passed for 60 yards vs. Columbus Grove. Bob Barnes/file photo

Despite the loss, Crestview head coach Cole Harting remained positive.

“I thought overall our offensive game plan was pretty solid and I thought Huxley (Grose) did a really nice job of executing the game plan but at the end of the day, Columbus Grove is probably the best tackling team that we’ve played all season. They just flew to the ball and plays where we thought we get 5-8 yards, they made it a two yard gain and they made us earn everything.”

Trenton Barraza was the offensive catalyst for Columbus Grove, with 118 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. It was his 29th game with at least 100 yards rushing, which broke the record of 28 previously held by Blaine Maag (2001-2004). It also put Barraza over 5,000 yards for his career.

“They blocked really well and he broke a lot of tackles and really made it hard on our defense all night long,” Harting said.

“While it was great to see Trenton break the record for consecutive 100 yard games and going over 5,000 career yards, we weren’t dependent on him tonight,” Columbus Grove head coach Andy Schafer said. Our receivers stepped up big and made some really great plays, which made us very multi-dimensional.”

All four of Barraza’s touchdowns came in the first half. After Kyle Hopkins connected with Trevon Baxter from 53 yards out, Barraza scored on a pair of 6-yard runs, one with 4:31 left in the first quarter and the other with 1:02 remaining in the period.

Barraza found the end zone twice more in the second quarter, one from a yard out with 9:31 left and other from eight yards out with 57 seconds left until halftime. Sandwiched between those two touchdowns was a 58-yard touchdown pass from Hopins to Gavin Baxter.

The entire second half was played with a continuous clock. Hopkins fired his third touchdown pass of the night, a 13-yarder to Gavin Baxter in the third quarter. Crestview’s lone score came on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ayden Martin with 5:03 left in the game.

Hopkins finished 10-of-11 passing for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Four of his completions went to Gavin Baxter for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while Trevon Baxter had five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs finished with 357 yards of total offense.

Crestview finished with 160 yards of total offense. Grose was 16-of-22 passing for 60 yards and an interception. Liam Putman caught six passes for 29 yards and Isaiah Barton finished with three receptions for 16 yards. Martin rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on six carries while Braxton Leeth was limited to 28 yards on 11 carries.

“The last couple of weeks I’ve really been on our defense for getting better,” Schafer said. “It just felt like we were going through the motions at times because the offense would bail them out. Tonight our defense played extremely well – I challenged them with a couple of minutes on the clock to get a stop and get our offense a chance to score before halftime and they really came through.”

The Knights will travel to Spencerville on Friday. The Bearcats (4-4, 1-4 NWC) lost to Lima Central Catholic 36-7 on Friday.

“We’ve struggled at times to stop the run and that’s what they do,” Harting said. “They run the Wing-T so we have to make sure we tackle better this week and we have to do a better job getting off blocks.”

Scoring summary

First quarter

CG (8:57) – Kyle Hopkins 53 yard pass to Trevon Baxter (Evan Verhoff kick)

CG (4:31) – Trenton Barraza 6-yard run (Evan Verhoff kick)

CG (1:02) – Trenton Barraza 6-yard run (Evan Verhoff kick)

Second quarter

CG (9:31) – Trenton Barraza 1-yard run (Evan Verhoff kick)

CG (2:44) – Kyle Hopkins 58-yard pass to Gavin Baxter (Evan Verhoff kick)

CG (0:57) – Trenton Barraza 8-yard run (Evan Verhoff kick)

Third quarter

CG (3:10) – Kyle Hopkins 13-yard pass to Gavin Baxter (Evan Verhoff kick)

Fourth quarter

CK (5:03) – Ayden Martin 1-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)