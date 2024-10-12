Robbery attempt under investigation

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery attempt at Pak-a-Sak on N. Washington St.

According to a press release, it occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. this (Saturday) morning. An employee said a younger Black male, wearing all black clothing and a mask entered the store and demanded money from the register. The worker refused to give him any money and the suspect left the store and was last seen going east on Brooks Ave. toward Jubilee Park. He was not located.

The Van Wert Police Department was assisted at the scene by deputies from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Van Wert Police Department 419.238.2462.