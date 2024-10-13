COA Senior Snowflake program underway

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s called the Senior Snowflake program and its designed to make the Christmas season bright for in-need senior citizens. It’s already underway and it’s sponsored by the Van Wert County Council on Aging and made successful through the generosity of many individuals and businesses.

Donation ideas include: toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, tissues, batteries, shampoo, condition, body wash, lotion, hand soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, denture cleaner, denture adhesive, manicure kits, stamps, envelopes, pens, notepads, large print crosswords, large print word searches, Chapstick, gloves, hats, socks, dish clothes, dish towels, all-purpose cleaners, laundry detergent, dish soap and trash bags. No food items please.

In addition, the Van Wert County Council on Aging has an Amazon wish list that can be accessed via the QR code.

Donations may be dropped off or delivered to the Van Wert County Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road, Van Wert, 45891.