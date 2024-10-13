Lancers end regular season with a win

VW independent sports

Lincolnview closed out the 2024 volleyball season with a 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 15-7 win over Miller City on Saturday.

Ila Hughes and Brooklyn Byrne finished with 13 and 12 kills, while Beth Hughes and Emma Bowersock each added nine. Lauren Anspach had 21 digs, followed by Allie Miller (16) and Madelyn Berryman (12). Ashlyn Price finished with 49 assists. Miller had three aces and Anspach and Berryman had two each.

The Lancers (16-6, 5-2 NWC), winners of nine of their last 11 matches, will host Wayne Trace in the opening round of the Division VI tournament at 6 p.m. tonight. The winner will move on to face No. 4 seed Marion Local at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Coldwater High School.