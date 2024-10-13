Monday Mailbag: Day, blowout, winners

This week’s Monday Mailbag features a comment about Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day, an area blowout and a question about consistent winning programs.

C: I’m just going to come out and say it. It’s time for Ryan Day to go. He still can’t win a big game. Time to move on. Name withheld upon request

A: Saturday night’s game was frustrating but I’ll counter with this – what’s the plan after dismissal? Who is your suggestion to replace him with? Don’t say Urban Meyer. That’s not going to happen.

In a hostile environment, while losing a key starter on the offensive line, the Buckeyes went back-and-forth against the No. 3 team in the nation. They were driving for the potential winning score before getting derailed. The offensive pass interference call was technically the correct call. In Columbus, I’m guessing no flag would have been thrown. Yes, there was some clock confusion/mismanagement and I’m not sure what Will Howard was thinking on his ill-fated final scramble. My point is, even with all of that, the Buckeyes were driving to win. They didn’t get blown out, they lost by one and the sun came up Sunday morning.

I think the most disappointing part of Saturday night was Ohio State’s “elite” defense. It didn’t look elite or even remotely close to it, as there was no pass rush and the secondary was torched all night.

There’s a fairly decent chance the two teams will meet again in the Big 10 championship game and if that happens, it’ll be interesting to see the results the second time around.

Now, if OSU slips up and loses before then, say to Michigan and/or doesn’t get in the playoff, Day will find himself on the hottest of hot seats.

Q: I saw the Lima Sr. vs. Toledo Waite score of 79-0. I was told that was the score at halftime. How could something like that happen and how can it be prevented? Name withheld upon request

A: Correct, that was the halftime score and the final score. I wasn’t there so I didn’t see exactly what transpired. I do know that Lima Sr. (8-0) plays an uptempo style of football and Waite (0-8) has struggled all season. I’m not sure I understand the last part of your question about preventing it. There’s a running clock rule that speeds up the game in the second half if the lead is 30 or more at halftime. If both coaches agree, the rule may be used before that.

Q: Not an easy answer, I’m sure, but how do certain schools in certain sports continue powerful traditions throughout the years and often through multiple coaches? Just a few examples out of many: Van Wert boys cross country, Kalida boys soccer, Shawnee girls tennis, Marion Local football, Crestview volleyball, Parkway softball. Name withheld upon request

A: It’s actually a very simple answer – success breeds success! The standard has been set and the kids and coaches want to meet or exceed that standard. A lot of hard work goes into it and often times the athletes you see had parents, aunts, uncles, etc. that were the ones who help set the standard.

If you have a comment or question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.